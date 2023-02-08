NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered person.

Ben Mills, 34, has gone missing and is considered to be endangered because of required medications.

Nixa Police say Mills is 6’1″ tall, about 200 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen on February 8, at 1:54 a.m. at the Casey’s on West Cardinal in Springfield.

Mills was wearing black sweatpants, a black stocking cap, and a black hoodie with the word ‘Expo’ on it.

If you have any information, contact Nixa Police immediately. Call Nixa Police at 417-725-2510 and ask for Detective Noel Young.