Nixa passes solar panel ordinance

Posted: Mar 26, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 26, 2019 06:56 PM CDT

NIXA, Mo. - Nixa passed an ordinance last night to make it easier for homeowners to apply for solar panels on their homes. The fee for Nixa residents to apply is now a flat $40, and it comes at a time when solar is booming all over the Ozarks.

