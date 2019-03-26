Nixa passes solar panel ordinance
NIXA, Mo. - Nixa passed an ordinance last night to make it easier for homeowners to apply for solar panels on their homes. The fee for Nixa residents to apply is now a flat $40, and it comes at a time when solar is booming all over the Ozarks.
Our Jesse Inman will have more tonight.
