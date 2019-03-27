Nixa Passes Ordinance for Solar Panel Permits Video

NIXA, Mo -- The City of Nixa is making it easier for homeowners to apply to put solar panels on their homes.

Nixa has had a growing number of inquiries for permits on solar installation over the past couple of years, and last night city council passed an ordinance to make that process more simple -- and cheaper.

The city has seen 25 people in the last couple of years install solar panels. Yes, it may seem low, but with an eye on the future, Nixa City Council passed an ordinance that gives people an incentive if they choose to go solar.

"Solar panels were one of those things that fell under miscellaneous previously, but because of the spike recently we've seen in how many people want solar, we've wanted to set up it's own dedicated permitting process," says Drew Douglas, Nixa's Public Information Officer.

The new process will include it's very own application for solar panels, and have a flat rate of $40 rather than a "sliding fee" that fluctuates based on the value it adds to a home.

Douglas says solar customers in Nixa save quite a bit.

"We end up charging you $0.12 per kilowatt hour for what you're using, and then when you're producing solar, and giving it back to the system, we're giving you $0.07 per kilowatt hour back," Douglas says.

That means you are only paying $0.05 per kilowat hour in Nixa if you go solar. Nixa isn't the only place that solar is booming.

Missouri Sun Solar CEO Caleb Arthur says their market has expanded.

"We were averaging just a few hundred customers per year, and now we're averaging over 1,000 new customers per year," says Arthur.

He says many people are doing it not only because of utility bill savings, but also for the impact on property values.

"Mostly what we've seen is people that are obviously owning their own homes that are looking at having that investment on their home to increase the value of thier home if they ever do want to resell," says Arthur.

Arthur says he would love to see more communities follow in Nixa's footsteps.

"It will encourage more people to invest in solar, and it will help the industry, our environment, and our country grow more jobs, and all the things that we talk about that comes along with the green energy revolution that we're seeing right now."

Nixa also offers a net metering program, which will tell people how much they are saving with solar, and make sure they know that they are being correctly billed for the electricity they are buying from the city.