SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early this morning, Feb. 10.

Bobby Jones, 43, of Nixa, was riding a red 1994 Honda motorcycle eastbound on Grand Street. At 2:38 a.m., the Springfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Grand Street and Grant Avenue to investigate a single-vehicle crash involving the motorcycle.

According to an SPD press release, the crash investigation showed that Jones lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones’ family has been notified.

The SPD is asking anyone with information about the crash to call them. The investigation continues.