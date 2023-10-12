SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Nixa man charged with shooting at a deputy during an attempted traffic stop has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jason Gideon, 42, was driving a stolen Chevy Silverado in Springfield when a Greene County Deputy spotted him and tried to conduct a traffic stop on Jan. 23, 2023, near Glenstone and McClernon streets.

Court documents state Gideon drove off and the deputy pursued him through Greene County.

The Fair Grove Police Department was able to set up spike strips while the pursuit was taking place and one of the stolen vehicle’s tires deflated.

The Deputy continued to follow the vehicle, but Gideon began to shoot at deputies from inside the cab.

Gideon crashed the vehicle near the 73.8-mile marker on US 65 and deputies took him into custody.

Authorities found multiple firearms inside the vehicle, including at least one that had been reported stolen.

Gideon pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 and was sentenced to:

15 years for assault on a special victim

3 years on each of two counts of armed criminal action

15 years for unlawful use of a weapon

7 years for tampering with a motor vehicle

All counts are to be served concurrently, according to online court records.