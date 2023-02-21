NIXA, Mo. — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a victim report of rape and molestation.

Hunter Blake Rodriquez, 25, of Nixa, was arrested and booked into the Christian County jail on Feb. 16. Rodriquez is formally charged with:

One felony count of first-degree statutory rape.

Eight felony counts of statutory sodomy with a person less than 12.

One felony count of second-degree child molestation with a child less than 12.

One misdemeanor count of furnishing pornographic material to a minor.

Christian County law enforcement arrested Rodriquez after the victim researched how to handle the situation online. They eventually came across a link to the Division of Social Services in Missouri and emailed them asking for help.

That email is askcd@dss.mo.gov.

Rodriquez has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. He pleaded not guilty today.