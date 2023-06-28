NIXA, Mo. — Four license plate-reading cameras have been installed in Nixa to help the local police detect and track vehicles.

The location of the Flock Safety cameras has not been released “so that criminals do not know which areas to avoid when driving away from a crime scene in order to prevent evidence from being captured,” among other reasons, according to a press release from the City of Nixa.

The cameras constantly read license plates and compare them to a database of license plates belonging to stolen or wanted vehicles. When it detects one, it alerts law enforcement.

The press release states that the cameras only capture license plates and vehicles — not faces.

The Springfield Police Department has been utilizing 21 Flock cameras since they were installed earlier this year.