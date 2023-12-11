NIXA, Mo. — In Nixa, the best way to spread Christmas glee is to decorate your bus for all to see. While the saying might not be a thing, the 8th annual Nixa bus decorating competition is in full swing.

Over two dozen Nixa Public School buses are decked out in their Christmas best. Now, the public is asked to vote on the winner.

You can look at this year’s participants and vote for your favorite here.

The first year, 12 buses participated. The event has grown bigger and bigger each year. It’s a tradition people look forward to, says Zac Rantz with Nixa Public Schools.

“The number of drivers participating has increased due to the talk around town and even bragging rights. The kids and community love it.”

The first place winner receives a $100 gift card and second place gets a $50 gift card. The voting will close on Sunday, December 17, 2023.