NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with finding a man charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Shawn Phillip England, born in 1989, of Neosho, was charged with the two felonies on June 20. A warrant for his arrest was issued the same day. If caught, England will be held in jail without bond.

The wanted poster from the NCSO states that England was last seen driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe. He was last known to be living in the rural Diamond area. England is considered armed and dangerous and law enforcement is warning people against attempting to apprehend him.

Anyone with information about where England might be can call the NCSO at 417-451-8333.