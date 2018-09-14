New Website Aims to Help People Find Resources

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - A new website launched this week aims to help people find resources on education, housing, and transportation around the Ozarks.

If you go to prosperspringfield.org, the website has two sections: "Get Help" and "Get Informed".

The "Get Help" link has information on local schools, health care, affordable homes, and job resources.

The "Get Informed" link will show different goals and recommendations that the city has in order to reduce poverty in the area by 2025.

Prosper Springfield collaborates with Community Partnership of the Ozarks and United Way.