VERSAILLES, Mo. – For the third time in less than a year, a jury trial has been scheduled for a Lebanon man accused in the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Dillion Bacon, 24, is set for a five-day trial in Morgan County beginning July 7, 2024. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. The case is being heard in Morgan County on a change of venue from Laclede County.

Bacon is accused in the death of Megan Glasser, who was found dead on April 16, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the head at her home at 28346 Sassafras Road northeast of Lebanon.

According to a probable cause statement, Bacon was on the scene and had lived at the same residence.

He told authorities he and Glasser argued before the shooting, according to the PC statement. Two others related to Bacon were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

Bacon pleaded not guilty and was set for trial in January and again in July. Each trial was continued at the defendant’s request.

He is next scheduled in court for a pretrial conference on April 8, 2024. He is being held without bond in the Morgan County Jail.