New Thrill Ride Enhances The Branson Skyline Video

BRANSON, Mo. -- The Branson skyline is expanding. Just a couple of weeks ago, we told you about the premier of the 170-foot tall Skyscraper thrill ride on the strip.

On Wednesday, another very tall attraction was unveiled. It's called the "BuzzSaw" and it brings a whole new entertainment experience along with it.

Members of the media, along with community leaders looked on as the BuzzSaw, part of the new Sawmill Entertainment Complex, was introduced.

Rosemary Rose is C.O. O. of Face Amusement Group -- the people behind the new attraction.

"And it's really a hearkening back to the history of Branson and the Ozarks, the loggers -- everyone that really settled the area," said Rose.

The Buzzsaw raises riders to the top of a 123-foot tower, where they spin at 10 revolutions per minute, while enjoying music and a sky high view of Branson.

Rusty Mabe, co-owner and creator of the BuzzSaw talked about why he designed the ride.

"I got to make this ride --not for just to make the ride. We want to make the ride for experience for the whole family," Mabe said.

"I would ride it again and again," said Julie Lindstrom, one of the first riders of the new BuzzSaw, "I don't think it's anything to be afraid of. But, it was really an exhilarating experience."

The new Branson BuzzSaw is not just about a thrill ride. The owners tell me the entire area is being transformed.

"We have our heartwood -- and we've got our own Executive Chef -- and so we're thrilled about what's happening here at the Branson SawMill," Rose said.

Branson Mayor Edd Akers, was among the city leaders present at the unveiling, "I see it as kind of an evolution...a change. The things that change and bring people," the mayor said, "We've got some exciting things going on in the show area. We've got some things going on that will help to sure up year around employment in Branson."

"We love what's happening in Branson, said Rose, "We see the town just exploding with growth. We see new folks coming in and we love being a part of that."

Mabe, also owns the Branson Coaster, which is also located there in the new Sawmill Entertainment Complex.



