SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tomorrow, April 25, Springfieldians will get a new cultural dining experience to enjoy.
The restaurant is called 65° Tapas and as its name suggests, it will focus on Spanish tapas. Tapas are small-plate creations similar to hors d’oeuvre.
Area restaurant blogger 417 Foodist visited the restaurant during a soft opening, where he was able to enjoy menu items such as bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese topped with honey lemon chili, char-grilled oysters in herb butter and grilled lamb lollipop with parsley pesto and port wine reduction.
Those interested in seeing what the restaurant has to offer can find a menu on its Facebook page.
65° Tapas is located at 3371 E. Montclair St., near Battlefield and Highway 65. The restaurant will be open from 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.