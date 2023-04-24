SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Tomorrow, April 25, Springfieldians will get a new cultural dining experience to enjoy.

The restaurant is called 65° Tapas and as its name suggests, it will focus on Spanish tapas. Tapas are small-plate creations similar to hors d’oeuvre.

Area restaurant blogger 417 Foodist visited the restaurant during a soft opening, where he was able to enjoy menu items such as bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with goat cheese topped with honey lemon chili, char-grilled oysters in herb butter and grilled lamb lollipop with parsley pesto and port wine reduction.

Photo courtesy of 417 Foodist

Photo courtesy of 417 Foodist

Photo courtesy of 417 Foodist

Photo courtesy of 417 Foodist

Those interested in seeing what the restaurant has to offer can find a menu on its Facebook page.

65° Tapas is located at 3371 E. Montclair St., near Battlefield and Highway 65. The restaurant will be open from 3-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 3-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday.