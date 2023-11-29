When it’s time to turn on the heater, those in Missouri may feel a little sticker shock this year. According to a recent study, Springfield feels the pinch more than any city in the United States.

Heating costs continue to stay high, and Springfield has landed on the top of HVAC Gnome’s 2023 Most Expensive Cities to Heat a Home in Winter. Four Missouri cities have landed in the top ten most expensive places to heat.

The study took into account the 500 largest cities in the U.S., where Springfield ranks 154th. They compared energy costs, cost inflators and lack of energy efficiency. They also looked at average monthly electricity and gas bills, periods of extreme cold, the average size of homes, and residential energy efficiency code adoption.

Here is a list of the top ten most expensive cities to heat in winter, according to HVAC Gnome: