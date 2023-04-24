SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new, digital-emphasized McDonald’s is coming to Springfield this fall at Sunshine Street and West Bypass.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the new McDonald’s will be held on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m. Attendees will be able to learn about the new, state-of-the-art restaurant equipped with digital menus, signage and curbside pick-up locations.

According to a McDonald’s press release, the Sunshine Street and West Bypass location will have a compact optimized prep line in the form of a conveyor belt.

The new McDonald’s will be the first of its kind in the state of Missouri.

“Over 100 new employees will serve our customers at our beautiful, new McDonald’s restaurant. We are proud to not only create more jobs here, but we’re excited to see the large economic impact that this makes for the greater Springfield area community,” said Ryan Blumenstock, Local McDonald’s Owner-Operator.