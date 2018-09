New Route 66 Signs in Lebanon Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LEBANON, Mo. - The City of Lebanon Street Division have installed 11 new historic Route 66 signs on Elm Street.

The signs says "Historic Route 66 Byway".

City council is hoping to add decorative Route 66 banners and street lamps in the future.