SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Continued growth on the city’s north side includes a surprise for fans of a popular chicken chain.

Chick-fil-A tells KOLR 10/FOX 49 it is planning a new store on N. Glenstone Avenue just south of Kearney St. The building project plans filed with the City of Springfield reveal the address of the eatery will be 2355 N. Glenstone, which is the southwest quadrant of the intersection and next to a new Whataburger restaurant nearing completion.

Chick-fil-A says it hopes to have the new restaurant open next year.

Chick-fil-A spokesperson Gabriana Filice said, “We look forward to working through the approval process with the City of Springfield and are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood in early 2024. We hope to have the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

This will be the chain’s third free-standing location in the city. Other stores can be found on S. Glenstone Avenue, and on Sunshine Street at Campbell Avenue.

The new Chick-fil-A restaurant is the latest of several new developments that have taken shape around the Glenstone at Kearney intersection in recent years.