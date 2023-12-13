SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Ozarks Technical Community College Board of Trustees approved funding for a $2.2 million parking lot project north of the Springfield campus.

According to a press release from OTC, the new parking lot at the corner of Pythian and Hampton will add 201 parking spaces to the Springfield campus. The parking facility will tie in with the existing parking at the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church at the corner of National and Pythian. The OTC Board of Trustees approved the purchase of the church property at a meeting in September.

“We need to make sure our college has ample parking to make it convenient for our students to attend class,” said Dr. Hal Higdon, OTC Chancellor in the press release. “When constructing buildings like the Plaster Manufacturing Center, the college always plans to compensate for the lost parking lots.”

Courtesy: OTC

The press release also stated the college intends to improve the pedestrian corridor along Hampton Avenue by adding brick fencing to the north and south of the lot, stone retaining walls, and rectangular rapid flashing beacons at the crosswalk.

The college plans to complete the parking lot in time for the start of fall classes in August 2024.