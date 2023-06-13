NIXA, Mo. — The 14 Mill Market in Nixa is open today after over a year of construction.

According to its website, 14 Mill Market is southwest Missouri’s first food hall. The large building will house an assortment of mostly local vendors around a large dining area not unlike a mall food court.

The vendors include Queen City Soul Kitchen, Liege Love Waffle Co., Not’Cho Ordinary Taco, Lindsay’s Kitchen & Bistro, Mo Slider Company, D’Vine Delicatessen, Pie Paradiso, Fresh Poke, Abby’s Acai Company and Sno Biz.

In addition to these “restaurant concepts,” visitors will also find a full-service bar. Outside, the property features a 5,000-square-foot area where people can play cornhole and bocce ball, watch live music or simply relax outside with food, drink and friends.

14 Mill Market is located at 203 E. Mt. Vernon St. in Nixa. The food hall is open from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.