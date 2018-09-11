New Life for Red's Hamburg?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: wikipedia.org

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A long-time Springfield restaurant could make a comeback.

At last night's Springfield City Council meeting -- city leaders voted unanimously to do sewer work for Red's Hamburg restaurant.

Red's Hamburg was open on West Chestnut Expressway for about 50 years.

A replica of the sign now stands at the Roadside Park on West College Street, near Kansas Expressway along Route 66.

David Campbell, best-known for the Buckingham's regional barbecue chain, and partner Greg Lott are leading the quest to re-create Red's, they told Route66news.com. Campbell said which he hopes will open by the winter of 2017-2018, will be a "shrine" to the famed Route 66 eatery.

According to the City Council summary, the new site of the Red's Hamburg restaurant will be on West Sunshine street, just west of Kansas Expressway.

