New Life for Red's Hamburg?

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 03:21 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 03:21 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A long-time Springfield restaurant could make a comeback.

At last night's Springfield City Council meeting -- city leaders voted unanimously to do sewer work for Red's Hamburg restaurant.

Red's Hamburg was open on West Chestnut Expressway for about 50 years.

A replica of the sign now stands at the Roadside Park on West College Street, near Kansas Expressway along Route 66.

David Campbell, best-known for the Buckingham's regional barbecue chain, and partner Greg Lott are leading the quest to re-create Red's, they told Route66news.com.  Campbell said which he hopes will open by the winter of 2017-2018, will be a "shrine" to the famed Route 66 eatery.

http://www.route66news.com/2017/07/07/replica-reds-giant-hamburg/

According to the City Council summary, the new site of the Red's Hamburg restaurant will be on West Sunshine street, just west of Kansas Expressway.
 

