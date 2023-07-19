BRANSON, Mo – Since a Duck Boat capsized during a storm on Table Rock Lake, killing 17 of the 31 people on board, Missouri lawmakers have worked to prevent something similar from happening again.

One of the first laws Josh Hawley introduced when he became a senator was the Duck Boat Safety Enhancement Act of 2020.

“We’ve got tough new safety standards and we are not going to allow these kind of tragedies to continue to happen and do nothing,” Hawley said.

The new law requires amphibious vehicles to meet weather preparedness standards and get rid of or modify their canopies.

It’s now up to the Coast Guard to implement these laws, which still hasn’t been done yet.

“The Coast Guard did not want this law,” Hawley said. “They fought me on it tooth and nail. They fought me for three years to try to prevent this law from getting passed. But we got it done and now it’s time to put it into effect.”

Branson resident Patti Highfill remembers when the Duck Boat tragedy occurred. She said she doesn’t understand why those laws have not been enforced.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable,” Highfill said. “It makes me feel like it’s very sad because, uh, they need to implement that. I mean, if it’s a law, then they need to implement that. They really do.”