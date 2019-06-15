New J.P. Morgan Chase Bank contract clause prompts retaliation

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOS ANGELES, Ca. -- A new website was made by a group of start-up companies after J.P. Morgan Chase Bank informed its customers that credit card accounts would be subject to dispute procedures of the private arbitration system, rather than public courts.

Customers can get out of this clause by mailing Chase a letter rejecting it. The website www.chaseoptout.com sends the letter for you.

This website, owned by HM Bradley and Radvocate, asks users to fill out a template letter and then prints it out and mails it to Chase's legal address.

A press release sent by Chase Opt Out said many cardholders view the new clause as a power grab by the company because it forces any dispute with Chase into a private court system.

If cardholders do not want to use the website, they must mail their rejection letter to a P.O. Box in Wilmington, Delaware and it must arrive no later than Aug. 7.