New JAWS Invention Allows MoDOT Crews to Remove Debris off the Road Safer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- MoDOT has implemented a new tool to remove debris that was invented by workers in the Missouri Department of Transportation's Kansas City District and KC Scout.

The machine -- called JAWS -- is mounted on a truck and includes an automated drop-down skid-plate that can 'scoop' debris off the roadway, moving it onto the shoulder where it no longer impedes traffic and can be picked up in a safer manner.

The operator controls JAWS from inside the vehicle, using hand controls and a mounted camera display to quickly and efficiently move debris out of driving lanes and keep traffic flowing, all from the safety of the truck cab. This equipment allows crews to clear the roadway safer and is cost-effective because fewer trucks and personnel are needed.

MoDOT plans to add at least 27 additional JAWS devices across the state. The department is in the process of having the additional units manufactured.

Click here to see a video of how JAWS works.

