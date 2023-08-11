SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As kids get ready to go back to school, one local church in Springfield is hoping to provide students with an opportunity for a fresh start.

New Growth Ministries is partnering with local barbers and hairstylists to give free haircuts in time for the new school year.

The Springfield church wanted to come up with a way to give back to families.

KOLR 10 spoke with Paige Johnson and she says when they reached out to local barbers and stylists about helping out, they were ready to give back.

“I remember being their age and wanting to go back to school with the fresh kicks and the fresh outfit and fresh hair and sometimes that’s just really hard,” said Johnson.

Johnson says more than 20 barbers have signed up to participate in the free haircuts. She says the best way to sign up is to visit their Facebook page and click on the link to fill out a form.

Once you complete the form with your information for your child, you will then receive a call from New Growth Ministries asking if you already have a barber in mind or a looking for one. After an appointment is confirmed, you then will receive a voucher for that haircut and it’s something Johnson says makes a huge difference going into a new year.

“When you look your best, when you look up to par, it makes your day go a lot better. So we’re just hoping we can start these kids’ year off the best that it can be and hopefully it can continue throughout the year for them,“ said Johnson.