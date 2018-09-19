New Food Options at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Chiefs fans, if you are headed to Arrowhead Stadium soon, get ready to put your game face on for some seriously good grub.

Senior Executive Chef for Aramark, Erin Wishon, says, "The Eat, Drink, Taco is a stand at 103. We have the Crunch Tacos which are multiple locations. Crunch Nachos, and that is where you can find all of the nachos. The Links Stand at 109 has all of our specialty sausages, and the burgers are at all of the Grid Iron Grills. We also have four Mac Shacks, and they have the feature mac and cheese".

Executive Chef Leo Dominquez and Erin Wishon spent their offseason creating a whole new menu for Chiefs fans.

The stadium will also bring back the popular Diablo Chicken Sandwich and introduce some vegan options this season.

If you are sitting up in the club level, prepare yourself for pork tenderloin sandwiches, street corn nachos, and smoked loaded baked potato.

You will get your first chance to try these new recipes this Sunday and the Chiefs home opener.