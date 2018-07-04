New Dining Hall Opens at Mercy Hospital Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Employees, patients, and guests at Springfield's Mercy hospital have a brand new dining hall to enjoy.

Officials with Mercy held a ribbon cutting ceremony today.

The new space is more open, and offers more fresh, made to order options.

Those behind the new dining hall tell us they really worked to listen to employees, and use their suggestions in the final product.

The Director of Nutrition and Food Service at Mercy, Amy Partain, spoke with us about one of her favorite features of the new dining hall, the windows.

“I think that it just sets the mood. I think that it will be a place that people go to recharge, a place of rest. I think that it's going to be really appealing and a place people will go whether they're a guest, or they're a coworker just to get away," Partain says.

Just some of the features of the new dining hall include a wood stone pizza oven, fresh baked goods, and take-home meals.