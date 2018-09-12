New Details In Osceola Shooting Last Friday
OSCEOLA, Mo. - Sergeant Jason Pace with the Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed Charles Sander, 77, of West Plains shot Lance Kilgore, 35, and then Sander turned the gun on himself.
This happened at a gas station called "Port Shell" in Osceola.
Details are still scarce in this case.
