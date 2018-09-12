News

New Details In Osceola Shooting Last Friday

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 03:15 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 03:16 PM CDT

OSCEOLA, Mo. - Sergeant Jason Pace with the Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed Charles Sander, 77, of West Plains shot Lance Kilgore, 35, and then Sander turned the gun on himself.

This happened at a gas station called "Port Shell" in Osceola.

Details are still scarce in this case.

