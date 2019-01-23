New Covenant Academy Open to Students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - It's been 8 months since a fire destroyed the children's wing of the old Life360 church on Kansas Avenue in Springfield.

Last summer, a private Christian school, New Covenant Academy bought the building from Life360 and has been renovating it into its Liberty Campus ever since.

Tuesday, the school open its doors to students.

The new campus will be the home for 5th through 8th graders.

A little more than 200 students will use the new building.

New Covenant posted pictures on Facebook of kids walking down the halls and taking a tour of new classrooms.

The school has unique programs for each age group that focuses on biblical truth and Christ-like character.

Students also attended the 1st Chapel service Tuesday at the Liberty Campus.

If you would like to enroll your child at the school next year, New Covenant will host an open house event February 19th at 6 pm at its main campus on South Cox Road down the street from Hy-vee.

