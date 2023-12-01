SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Several school districts in the Ozarks are forming a new sports conference to better cater to each school’s individual needs and strengths.

The Greater Ozarks Conference will be made up of Billings, Crane, Greenwood Laboratory School, Marion C. Early, New Covenant Academy, Pleasant Hope, and Spokane schools.

The schools’ leadership said they are excited for the partnership.

“We are very excited to be a part of the foundation of the Greater Ozarks Conference. Conference affiliation is essential to the recognition of students and collaboration of educators leading to progressive and needed changes! The Greater Ozarks Conference provides member schools with the ability to provide sports, academics, and activities aligned to their specific schools’ needs without the potential loss of conference affiliation.” – Shaundra Ingram, Superintendent, Pleasant Hope R-VI Schools.

“We are excited at the opportunities and the flexibility this new conference provides. The focus on academics, activities and athletics excites us as we look at what will meet the talents of all our students! We believe the leadership has a common vision striving towards excellence in all areas of education.”- Dr. Kelli Rogers, Superintendent, Crane R-III Schools.

“Spokane is excited about the opportunities the Greater Ozarks Conference offers both students and staff. We know the importance of each child developing his or her unique strengths, and being a part of the Greater Ozarks Conference provides avenues to help students do just that. Additionally, students who find their niche and engage in extracurricular activities are more likely to graduate and achieve more positive outcomes. Being a part of the Greater Ozarks Conference will help us increase student engagement, and at the end of the day that is good for students.” Dr. Della Bell-Freeman, Spokane R-VII Schools.

“Greenwood Laboratory School is proud to join a foundational movement in promoting academics, athletics, and activities in a conference format that will engage total educational opportunities for institutions.” Jeni Hopkins, Greenwood Laboratory School.

“Billings School is excited to join the Greater Ozarks Conference. This partnership will provide our students with additional academic and athletic opportunities. Collaborating with the GOC brings excitement and promise towards a shared vision of excellence.” – Cynthia Brandt, Superintendent, Billings R-IV School District.