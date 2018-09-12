New Charges For Former Webster County Deputy

Texas County Sheriff's Office

MARSHFIELD, Mo. - Former Webster County Deputy faces new charges in court.

Brent Grey, 50, of Marshfield, has now been charged with 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Child and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.

According to the probable cause statement from the Stone County Prosecutors office, over 1,000 images found on Grey's phone were child pornography.

Grey was arrested back in January after the Greene County Department of Social Service's Children's Division received a hotline call Jan. 8 pertaining to allegations of child molestation against Grey.

