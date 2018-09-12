New Charges For Former Webster County Deputy
MARSHFIELD, Mo. - Former Webster County Deputy faces new charges in court.
Brent Grey, 50, of Marshfield, has now been charged with 6 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Child and one count of Possession of Child Pornography.
According to the probable cause statement from the Stone County Prosecutors office, over 1,000 images found on Grey's phone were child pornography.
Grey was arrested back in January after the Greene County Department of Social Service's Children's Division received a hotline call Jan. 8 pertaining to allegations of child molestation against Grey.
To view our original story, click here.
More Stories
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.--Neighbors in west Springfield are supporting a…
-
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- It was Tuesday when the Missouri Department of…
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - As a major hurricane menaces the East Coast,…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-