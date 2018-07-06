New Bill Allows Tax on any Device that can Contact 911 Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- 911 centers across Missouri could soon be ready to serve you better, thanks to a bill Missouri's governor signed in Springfield today.

The bill changes the way 911 is funded.

It will allow counties in Missouri to put a tax on any device that can contact 911, that includes cell phones.

That tax would replace any current 911 funding.

The hope is that it will bring in more money to give you better service.

Jeanie Lauer, Republican Representative for Missouri's District 32 has been working on this bill. She told us how vital it is.

"Every year, when the bill did not pass, I would hear of instances where individuals were not able to make it to emergency services in time, who were not able to live, because we were not able to give them the 911 service that they needed. and so this truly is a matter of life and death," Lauer said.

Gov. Parson also signed another bill that he says will unite emergency services across the state.