SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new restaurant opened near Missouri State University carrying a tradition of Asian cuisine near campus.

On Dec. 5, Springfield’s newest restaurant, Kimbrough Asian Cuisine Cafe, opened its doors to serve a variety of Asian foods such as Cantonese chow mein, Korean BBQ short ribs, ramen, and cashew chicken.

Kimbrough Asian Cuisine Cafe is located at 625 S. Kimbrough Ave. It is open every day from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The building has gone through several Asian-themed restaurants throughout the years like Dragon Inn II and the Rice House.

Owner Gabriela Colorado said this is her first restaurant but she has been in the food industry for over 15 years.

Currently, they do not have an online presence, but OzarksFirst was given access to their menu:

For more information about Kimbrough Asian Cuisine Cafe, call 417-306-9996.