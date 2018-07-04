New Arch Museum and Grounds Unveiled in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A newly-renovated Gateway Arch grounds and museum is now open in St. Louis.
Some of the changes include a new grounds entrance. The west side of the arch is a circular sloped, handicap accessible entrance.
There is also a splash pad for the public to dip their feet in.
The exhibits give visitors more in-depth history into western expansion and will show how St. Louis was once the third busiest port in America in the 1850s.
There's also a gift shop and cafe, serving food inside the arch grounds is a first for the national park.
