News

New Arch Museum and Grounds Unveiled in St. Louis

By:

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 06:17 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 04, 2018 04:44 AM CDT

New Arch Museum and Grounds Unveiled in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A newly-renovated Gateway Arch grounds and museum is now open in St. Louis.

Some of the changes include a new grounds entrance. The west side of the arch is a circular sloped, handicap accessible entrance.

There is also a splash pad for the public to dip their feet in.

The exhibits give visitors more in-depth history into western expansion and will show how St. Louis was once the third busiest port in America in the 1850s.

There's also a gift shop and cafe, serving food inside the arch grounds is a first for the national park.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected