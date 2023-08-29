SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Four Southwest Missouri institutions announced the creation of the Alliance for Healthcare Education.

The partnership is between CoxHealth, Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College and Springfield Public Schools.

The Alliance is a collaboration that will develop talent to meet the region’s healthcare workforce needs for years to come, according to a press release from CoxHealth. It looks to prepare future healthcare experts by providing access to interdisciplinary education and industry experiences.

As part of the change, Cox College will be integrated into the Alliance. Current Cox College students will complete their programs. Pending approval of the Higher Learning Commission and other accrediting organizations, Cox College will transition its bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs to MSU and its associate programs to OTC, according to the release.

In addition, OTC and SPS will work to establish a pathway through which high school juniors and seniors can participate in health education programs offered by OTC. These programs will allow students to simultaneously complete their high school diploma while earning an associate degree.

The release says that all four organizations will work through details and provide updates to the public on the new workforce development.