BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Nevada, Missouri was killed on Thursday morning following a two-car accident.

Diana Shopper, 67, was traveling eastbound and failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the path of another vehicle. The crash occurred on Highway 43 east of Liberal.

Shopper was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report states Shopper was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

This is the 121st fatality in Troop D in 2023.