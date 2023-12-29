VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A man from Nevada, Missouri was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Vernon County.

Tyler Claypool, 32, was traveling north on S. 1300 Road when his SUV failed to negotiate a curve, went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Claypool was pronounced dead at Nevada Regional Medical Center later that night.

A juvenile in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital in Joplin.

This is the 143rd fatality due to an accident in 2023 in Troop D.