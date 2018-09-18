News

Nestle Purina Hiring Event

By:

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 04:25 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nestle Purina is having a hiring event at the Missouri Job Center.

The company will hold open interviews for second shift production workers.

It will take place this Thursday, September 20th, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The press release says candidates should dress business-appropriate, bring a resume, and be ready to interview.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected