Nestle Purina Hiring Event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nestle Purina is having a hiring event at the Missouri Job Center.
The company will hold open interviews for second shift production workers.
It will take place this Thursday, September 20th, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.
The press release says candidates should dress business-appropriate, bring a resume, and be ready to interview.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
