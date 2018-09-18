Nestle Purina Hiring Event

Nestle Purina PetCare 9. Nestle Purina PetCare

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Nestle Purina is having a hiring event at the Missouri Job Center.

The company will hold open interviews for second shift production workers.

It will take place this Thursday, September 20th, from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m.

The press release says candidates should dress business-appropriate, bring a resume, and be ready to interview.