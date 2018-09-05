Neosho Teacher Struck, Killed in Crosswalk

Neosho, MO - (KODE) A Neosho teacher is dead after being struck by a vehicle during crosswalk duty.

Our Nexstar affiliates in Joplin reported this story just moments ago.

It happened this afternoon at Benton Elementary school around 3:30 p.m.

The Neosho Police Department is investigating.

The Neosho school district is not releasing the name of the teacher at this time.

But according to a Facebook post, the school is offering counseling for students or faculty.