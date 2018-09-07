Neosho Police Chief Details What Caused the Death of an Elementary School Teacher Video

NEOSHO, Mo- Students, teachers, and parents are dealing with the loss of an elementary school teacher in Neosho.

Angel Hayes, was hit and killed by an SUV while she was on crosswalk duty Wednesday after school.



Hayes had taught in the district for nearly 20 years.



Neosho Police Chief David Kennedy explained what happened in the accident.

"Mr. Erwin's accounts of the accident was that he was in the parent pick-up line. His foot got trapped between the brake and accelerator causing his vehicle to lurch forward," said Kennedy.

"Tragedy always brings about an opportunity to review and see what we can do," said Dr. Jim Cummins, Neosho Superintendent.

The Neosho School District is offering counseling for students and faculty. Benton Elementary School, where Hayes was a teacher, will be closed Friday.

