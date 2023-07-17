SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A shooting in north Springfield sent one person to the hospital a little after midnight on Monday, July 17.

Neighbors tell OzarksFirst they don’t feel safe in their own homes.

One woman has lived in the Robberson neighborhood since 1990. She says the area used to be a safer place, where everyone could play outside.

“Just because you live on one side of the neighborhood or one side of the city doesn’t make you, you know, less than anybody else,” she said.

A few years ago, a woman broke into her house from the backdoor while she was out front mowing her yard.

“Ever since that happened, I don’t feel safe,” she said. “Now with the shootings, just a block or three blocks away from me is really unnerving.”

The scene of Monday morning’s shooting has been involved in previous calls to the police.

On July 15, police were called to the house on North Rogers for shots fired, and one person was injured. Then, the cops were called a few more times.

“An officer did get called back to that same location, July 16th in the early morning hours, a little after 1 a.m. to a report of shots fired again,” Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department said. “But no evidence of shots fired had been located at that time.”

“Today, a little after midnight, officers responded to that same address,” Swaters said. “Again, the report of shots fired. There was another victim with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Early Monday morning, SPD officers surrounded the home in an attempt to take a suspect into custody. At around 8 a.m., officers determined no one was inside the residence and left the scene.

Authorities continue to investigate and believe the victim and suspect in the most recent shooting knew each other. Detectives are working to determine whether the shots were fired from a car or on foot. No one has been arrested so far.