Neighbors Say Drivers Are Not Respecting Speed Limit Video Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Neighbors in one Springfield neighborhood say drivers are not respecting the speed limit on amain street, risking the safety of pedestrians including children.

"This is our neighborhood; we are kind of getting sick of waiting for we kind of want some action to be taken soon," said Tamra Thomas, who has lived in the Rountree neighborhood for six years.

Thomas and a few other residents in that neighborhood took to the streets Thursday. And at the corner of Cherry and Pickwick. They held signs, and their secret weapon - hair dryers, resembling radar guns - a message for drivers to slow down

The speed limit here on Cherry is 30, but neighbors say they see cars driving by here much faster than that.

"Frequently we see cars going 50 miles an hour, on a 30 mile per hour zone and that's just not ok with us," Thomas says.

Thomas is concerned with the safety of pedestrians here.

"My son almost got hit just this year, this past summer," she said.

Other children in the neighborhood say they have also seen dangerous incidents at that intersection.

"It's not right, people really need to slow down," said 9-year-old Ambrose Layton. "The car sped so fast.. The guy got hit... It knocked him back onto the grass"

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

The City of Springfield is aware of the complaints and safety concerns.

"There's a lot of economic development in and around that area, so we are seeing a lot more cars, a lot more pedestrians," said city traffic engineer Eric Claussen.

He says the city has plans for traffic calming measures on Cherry street.

"What we call it is bulbing the curbs out," he said. "So, we will bulbs the curbs out, really reducing the width of that pedestrian crossing. But what that also does is it narrows the traveling down, so it forces vehicles to drive slower through that area."

Claussen says he hopes to kick off this project in early to mid-2019. But meanwhile, neighbors have a message for drivers.

"Slow down. 30, not 50. Slow down," said Layton.