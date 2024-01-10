SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Neighbors who live near the former home of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard say Gypsy’s release has revived an unfortunate trend.

Strangers in the neighborhood trying to see the home.

“I just feel like people should really just move on and find something else to do,” Thomas Pengilly, a neighbor said. “What they’re doing is [like] idolizing, I don’t know. There are better things out there.”

Thomas Pengilly has lived in the neighborhood for nearly a decade and says anytime there’s an update in the case, such as Gypsy’s release in December 2023, more people fill up the neighborhood.



“I’m mostly worried about the people coming in and out of here and, like, causing issues,” Pengilly said. “I feel like people that are coming to look at a house like that probably don’t have the best intentions.”

The home near Highway 13 and I-44 was the center of a bizarre case in 2015 when Gypsy and Nicolas Godejon conspired to kill Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee.

“I’ve seen cars on several different occasions, parked up on the little hill right there looking at the house with like their cell phones and stuff,” Pengilly said. “I’ve pulled over like I pulled over and told them that there’s no reason for them to be here and she doesn’t even live there.”

Pengilly said many people take off if or when they’re approached by those who live in the neighborhood.

OzarksFirst spoke to the current owners off-camera.

They said they’ve seen people in their yard late at night, some taking videos and photos of their home.

They said they’ve filed a letter of enforcement for trespassing, which the Greene County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they’ve made.

“The letter of enforcement of trespass is to give law enforcement a fortified backing to let them know that this is a legitimate claim, and [that] they should feel comfortable taking action,” David Ransin, an attorney said.

Ransin said it’s unfortunate the current owners have had to take such measures.



“It is difficult to really understand why people find these types of things to be kind of a dark memory of a tourist attraction, but everyone should really have respect for the privacy of other people in the use of their property now that there is now a new homeowner,” Ransin said.

Ransin added that trespassing could lead to Class B Misdemeanor Charges and a hefty fine.

Pengilly said he doesn’t know the new homeowners personally but says he feels bad about the attention the home is getting.