Neighbor dispute goes from cat poop to shot fired in Greene County, prosecutors say Video

(News-Leader) - Prosecutors say a dispute about the property line between two Greene County homes has escalated.

It started, they say, with 64-year-old Lois Rosenberry throwing cat poop onto her neighbor's yard.

And on March 19, prosecutors say Rosenberry fired a shotgun toward her neighbor in what she called a "target practice" mishap.

The neighbor wasn't hit, but prosecutors say he was 30 to 40 yards away from Rosenberry and felt debris come off nearby trees.

Now, Rosenberry has been charged with assault.

To read the rest of the News-Leader article, click here.