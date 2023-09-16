NEEDTOBREATHE is bringing their newest tour, THE CAVES WORLD TOUR, to the Walmart AMP as part of the Cox Concert Series.

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — NEEDTOBREATHE will be stopping at the Walmart AMP on May 2, 2024, the band announced today.

NEEDTOBREATHE is bringing their newest tour, THE CAVES WORLD TOUR, to the Walmart AMP as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and music will start at 7 p.m.

According to the press release, presales will start on Monday, Sept. 19 and tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Standard ticket prices range from $29.95 to 69.95 plus applicable fees. Visitors could purchase four lawn tickets simultaneously for a Lawn 4-Pack for $88 plus applicable fees.

Formed in South Carolina in 2001, NEEDTOBREATHE has grown and evolved to occupy a unique position in the modern genre landscape. The five-piece group remains a veiled figure in the shadowed fringe of modern rock to some, so on their ninth studio album, CAVES, they’re coming out into the light.

Walmart Amp re-introduces popular add-ons for the 2024 season, such as Premier Reserved Parking for $30, AMP Underground for $49 per person, Fast Track for $10 and lawn chair rentals for $10, collectible tickets for $15, and AMP-branded blankets for $20.

To purchase tickets and add-ons, visit here. Visitors can even buy tickets by calling 479.443.5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.