OZARK COUNTY, Mo. – According to the White River Valley Electric Cooperative outage map, nearly 900 customers in Ozarks County are without power after a thunderstorm rolled through the area early Friday morning.

Approximately 880 are without power in the county as of 12:53 a.m. on Friday.

A large number of residents in Stone and Taney Counties are also without power due to the storm.

The electric company has not released an estimated time for power restoration at this time.