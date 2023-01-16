SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Several faith groups are coming together for the first annual Ozarks Festival of Faiths to celebrate community later this month.

On January 28, at the Springfield Art Museum (1111 E. Brookside Drive), the Ozarks Festival of Faiths will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event is free to the public.

The event will include representation from various Christian denominations and other faith groups, including Buddhist, Hindu Baha’i, Sikh, Muslim, Jewish, Unitarian, and Native American.

According to a press release, the Have Faith Initiative and the Interfaith Alliance of the Ozarks, in collaboration with the Springfield art museum, organized the event with the theme of UNITY. Featured will be a gallery of children’s artwork, performances by adult and children’s choirs, and displays from various faiths.

The mayor of Springfield will head a candlelight vigil for UNITY as part of the celebration.

“This is a celebration of faith and unity focusing on coming together for the betterment of all those in the Springfield area,” community organizer Deanna Carpenter said,