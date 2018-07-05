National Retailers, Realtors, Bankers Watching Springfield's Kearney St.

Google Street View

Springfield city leaders have zeroed in on the north-side Kearney Street corridor - which was once described as "hideous" by best-selling author and comedian David Sedaris - in hopes of making it a more attractive place to live and shop.

The stretch of Kearney from Glenstone Avenue to Kansas Expressway has been meticulously studied by city-hired consultants. Classic car enthusiasts cruise Kearney once again during monthly city-sanctioned events.

On Monday, City Council reviewed a plan that would declare the entire Kearney corridor blighted and create a 388-acre redevelopment area - allowing for developers to receive tax breaks.

It's something that the city has been getting a lot of questions about, according to Springfield's Director of Economic Development Sarah Kerner.

"It's been a wide range between national retailers and people who own property on the corridor," Kerner told the News-Leader.

Last year, consultants presented specific recommendations on how to make Kearney Street a desirable place to live and shop. Their vision included a T.J. Maxx, a European-style food hall, family entertainment such as miniature golf and a historic Route 66-themed monument or park.

"There's definitely people keeping an eye on it. Realtors are interested because there could be properties turning over there (and) local bankers," Kerner said.

Under the proposed plan, to qualify for 100 percent property tax abatement on improvements to real estate for 10 years, developers must meet certain goals and objectives.

The abatements could apply to properties that have frontage on Kearney Street, Kansas Expressway, National and Glenstone avenues. It could also apply to the rehabilitation of existing buildings on other streets, according to Kerner.

Building materials have to be high-quality and durable, she said. The developments must also meet certain landscaping requirements.

Some types of developments would not get a tax break - the list includes self-storage, pawn shops, payday loan businesses, soup kitchens, "cabarets" and other establishments.

Bill Owen attended the council meeting as a representative of the North Springfield Betterment Association.

"We're thrilled with what you're doing, but we hope you keep in mind that it needs to be part of a larger comprehensive piece," Owen said, adding that he hoped that the city would do something to improve housing in the area and bring in new residential developments.

Councilwoman Phyllis Ferguson, who represents northwest Springfield, said the goal of the plan is to revitalize Kearney Street by offering more places for people to shop, eat and do business.

"I'm 62 years old and I've said, 'Before I die, I want to be able to buy a pair of shoes someplace besides Walmart on the north side of town,'" Ferguson said.

She also said that a livelier Kearney Street would translate into tax dollars for the city.

"(A study) has estimated that approximately $95 million, retail dollars, could come out of this project," Ferguson said. "...That's nearly $7 million a year that this city would receive in sales tax, which could help fund fire stations, which could help put more cops on the streets, which could help improve infrastructure."

Monday night, City Council voted 9-0 to approve a resolution declaring the proposed Kearney corridor to be a "multi-project redevelopment plan."

It would function very similarly to other areas declared blighted by City Council in years past, except the redevelopment plan would sunset in five years unless it is renewed.

They will vote in two weeks on the redevelopment plan and the blight report.

Businesses on Kearney could more easily qualify for loans from the city

City Council discussed another plan aimed at helping improve Kearney by giving businesses in the corridor an easier way to obtain low-interest, long-term loans from the city.

Kearney could join parts of downtown and Commercial Street to become a "targeted loan area," according to Kerner.

"Our commercial loan program is available citywide," Kerner said. "Typically you have to qualify by creating jobs for low-to-moderate income people."

Businesses in targeted loan areas can get a commercial loan from the city of Springfield without creating jobs if it remediates slums and blight, she said.

Council is also expected to vote on that plan in two weeks.

