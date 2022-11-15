(KTLA) — Taylor Swift fans flocked to Ticketmaster on Tuesday morning to purchase presale tickets for the artist’s upcoming Eras Tour. But many were met with errors on the website.

“We are aware fans may be experiencing intermittent issues with the site and are urgently working to resolve,” Ticketmaster’s fan support account tweeted around 8 a.m. PST.

When KTLA attempted to log on to the website, there was a message that read, “Something went wrong on our end and we need to start over. Broken things are a drag – our team is on it so it doesn’t happen again.”

Ticketmaster error message. Nov. 15, 2022 (KTLA photo)

The outage came as Swift fans — also known as “Swifties” — were advised to log in early to save their spot in line.

“If you received a code to the TaylorSwiftTix Presale, please log in and access the queue through the link you received via text rather than entering through the Ticketmaster homepage. This will ensure an optimal shopping experience,” Ticketmaster tweeted.

However, fans have not been pleased with how the ticketing site has handled the large demand.

“No excuse for Ticketmaster,” one angry Swiftie tweeted. “They have chosen to become this ridiculous monopoly & had months to prepare. Every time I try to sign in, I get told I’m a bot.”

“Ticketmaster literally chose how many presale links to send out…they knew the number of people coming to their website…there’s no reason for them to be unprepared for the traffic,” tweeted another.

Presale tickets for the Eras Tour went on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. The general public can purchase tickets starting on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Swift’s tour kicks off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona.