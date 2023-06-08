(WGN-TV/NEXSTAR) — Chicago-based Regal Health Food International, Inc., is recalling some tubs of its chocolate-covered raisins over concerns they may contain undeclared peanuts, a known allergen. The item was sold at Dollar General stores.

The affected items are: Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins in 16-ounce clear tubs, Regal says. Labels on top of the lids contain UPC 028744201002, while a Best By date of 4/7/24 can be found on the container bottom.

According to Regal, the products were distributed through Dollar General Distribution Centers in Scottsville, Kentucky; Jonesville, South Carolina; Blair, Nebraska; South Boston, Virginia; and Ardmore, Oklahoma.

Customers who have the recalled products should throw them away or return the items to the location of purchase.

Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins, which were sold at Dollar General stores across the U.S., are being recalled over concerns they may contain undeclared peanuts (Courtesy of Regal/USFDA)

Regal says a processing error caused a mix-up between the company’s Milk Chocolate Peanuts and its Milk Chocolate Raisins but that the mistake has been fixed. According to the recall, no incidents or illnesses have been reported so far.

According to Mayo Clinic, mild symptoms of peanut allergy include itching of the mouth or throat, hives, and difficulty breathing. More serious wheat reactions include anaphylaxis, which can be life threatening.

Consumers with questions or concerns can contact Regal Health Food International, Inc. by calling (773) 252-1044. Further information is available at the official website of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.