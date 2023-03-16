The recalled Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating tablets lack the proper child-safety packaging, according to a notice. (CPSC)

(WHTM) – Pfizer is recalling more than 4 million tablet packs of a prescription migraine treatment that do not meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, 4.2 million Nurtec ODT (rimegepant) orally disintegrating 75 milligram tablets, packaged in eight-unit blister packs, lack the child-resistant packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, creating a child poisoning risk.

The affected products have an NDC number of 72618-3000-2 and expiration dates through June 2026. Pharmacies nationwide have distributed the prescribed medicine since December 2021.

According to Pfizer, Nurtec ODT is prescribed to adults for acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled product out of the sight and reach of children and contact Pfizer for a free child-resistant pouch to store the product. Once stored securely, the medicine can continue to be used as directed.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

For more information, users can contact Pfizer at 800-879-3477 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or visit Nurtec’s website to learn more about the recall.